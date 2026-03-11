Titans Re-Signing K Joey Slye

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans are re-signing K Joey Slye to a one-year contract.

Slye, 29, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Texans as an injury replacement. He also had a stint with the 49ers in the same capacity. Washington then signed him to be their primary kicker after they released K Dustin Hopkins.

Slye returned on one-year contracts for two seasons. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars but was cut a month later, at which point he signed with the Patriots for the 2024 season.

The Titans signed Slye to a one-year deal last March.

In 2025, Slye appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and converted 28 of 35 field goal attempts and 26 of 27 extra point tries.