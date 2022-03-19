Titans Re-Signing K Randy Bullock

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have agreed to terms on re-signing K Randy Bullock.

Bullock, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He spent three years in Houston before signing on with the Jets in 2016.

Bullock had brief stints with the Giants and Steelers before the Bengals claimed him off of waivers during the 2017 season. Cincinnati brought him back on a two-year extension in 2018. He then joined the Titans on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Bullock appeared in 16 games for the Titans and converted 26 of 31 field-goal attempts.