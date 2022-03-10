Titans Re-Signing LS Morgan Cox To One-Year Deal

The Tennessee Titans announced that they are re-signing LS Morgan Cox to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Cox, 35, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2010. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent each of his first two seasons before inking a two-year extension in 2013.

Cox re-signed with the team in 2015 then signed a five-year, $5.6 million extension the following season. He finished out his contract and signed a one-year deal with Tennessee last offseason.

In 2021, Cox appeared in all 17 games for the Titans.