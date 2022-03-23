Titans Re-Signing OLB Ola Adeniyi To One-Year Deal

The Tennessee Titans are re-signing OLB Ola Adeniyi to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Adeniyi will continue to provide depth off of the edge as well as a presence on special teams for the Titans.

Adeniyi, 24, wound up signing on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Steelers, but was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. He made the final roster each of the next two seasons.

Pittsburgh declined to tender Adeniyi a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent last offseason, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

From there, the Titans signed Adeniyi to a one-year deal that expired this offseason.

In 2021, Adeniyi appeared in 16 games for the Titans, he had 17 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended.