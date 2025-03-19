Titans Re-Signing RB Julius Chestnut To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Titans are re-signing RB Julius Chestnut to a one-year contract.

He had visited Seattle but left town without reaching a deal with the team.

Chestnut, 24, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Sacred Heart. He was cut as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad.

Chestnut was signed to the active roster in December 2022 and re-signed to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Chestnut appeared in all 17 games for the Titans, rushed 22 times for 102 yards, and caught two passes for 11 yards.