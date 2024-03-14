Titans Re-Signing WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Titans are signing WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Westbrook-Ikhine coming out of training camp and sign him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. However, they later promoted him to the active roster where he has remained ever since.

In 2023, Westbrook-Ikhine appeared in 14 games and recorded 28 receptions for 370 yards (13.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.