Titans Release 29 Players

The Tennessee Titans announced that they've cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of cuts includes:

Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.

Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019.

He was let go by the team earlier this week when they went with undrafted P Ryan Stonehouse, who won the punting competition.

In 2021, Kern appeared in 14 games and totaled 2,105 punt yards on 47 attempts (44.8 YPA), which includes 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.