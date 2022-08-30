Titans Release 29 Players

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of cuts includes:
- QB Logan Woodside
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- WR Mason Kinsey
- WR Reggie Roberson
- DL Larrell Murchison
- DB Chris Jackson
- DB Theo Jackson
- RB Trenton Cannon
- WR Cody Hollister
- P Brett Kern
- LB Joe Jones
- DB Greg Mabin
- OL Xavier Newman
- OL Jordan Roos
- OL Andrew Rupcich
- OL Christian DiLauro
- TE Thomas Odukoya
- TE David Wells
- DL Sam Okuayinonu
- DL Jordan Peevy
- LB Jack Gibbens
- LB David Anenih
- DB Tre Swilling
- DB Adrian Colbert
- DB Tyree Gillespie
- G Hayden Howerton
- T Jalen McKenzie
- G Willie Wright
- TE Tommy Hudson (Injured)
Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.
Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019.
He was let go by the team earlier this week when they went with undrafted P Ryan Stonehouse, who won the punting competition.
In 2021, Kern appeared in 14 games and totaled 2,105 punt yards on 47 attempts (44.8 YPA), which includes 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
