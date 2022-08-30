Titans Release 29 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Titans Helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. QB Logan Woodside
  2. WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  3. WR Mason Kinsey
  4. WR Reggie Roberson
  5. DL Larrell Murchison
  6. DB Chris Jackson
  7. DB Theo Jackson
  8. RB Trenton Cannon
  9. WR Cody Hollister
  10. P Brett Kern
  11. LB Joe Jones
  12. DB Greg Mabin
  13. OL Xavier Newman
  14. OL Jordan Roos
  15. OL Andrew Rupcich
  16. OL Christian DiLauro
  17. TE Thomas Odukoya
  18. TE David Wells
  19. DL Sam Okuayinonu
  20. DL Jordan Peevy
  21. LB Jack Gibbens
  22. LB David Anenih
  23. DB Tre Swilling
  24. DB Adrian Colbert
  25. DB Tyree Gillespie
  26. G Hayden Howerton
  27. T Jalen McKenzie
  28. G Willie Wright
  29. TE Tommy Hudson (Injured)

Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.

Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019. 

He was let go by the team earlier this week when they went with undrafted P Ryan Stonehouse, who won the punting competition. 

In 2021, Kern appeared in 14 games and totaled 2,105 punt yards on 47 attempts (44.8 YPA), which includes 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

