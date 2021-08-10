Titans Release DB Greg Mabin & OL Spencer Pulley From IR With Settlements

The Tennessee Titans officially released OL Spencer Pulley and DB Greg Mabin from injured reserve with injury settlements on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Mabin, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2017. He later signed on with the Buccaneers but was cut loose a few days later.

From there, Mabin has had brief stints with the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, Titans and Jaguars before returning to the Titans this past May.

In 2020, Mabin appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and three passes defended.

Pulley, 28, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in 2016. He lasted just over two years with the Chargers before he was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Giants in 2017.

Pulley was set to be a restricted free agent in 2018 when the Giants signed him to a three-year, $9.6 million extension.

The Titans signed Pulley a few weeks ago.

For his career, Pulley has appeared in 49 games for the Chargers and Giants, making 26 starts.