Titans Release S Bradley McDougald, Place DB Brady Breeze On COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans officially released S Bradley McDougald on Tuesday and placed DB Brady Breeze on the COVID-19 list.

The Titans also released OT Derwin Gray from their practice squad.

McDougald, 30, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2013. He was on and off of their practice squad during his rookie season before he waived in November of 2013 and later claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers brought McDougald back on a second-round tender that cost them $2.5 million for the 2016 season. However, he departed in 2019 for a one-year contract with the Seahawks.

Seattle traded McDougald to the Jets last summer as part of the Jamal Adams trade. The Titans signed McDougald to a contract a few weeks ago.

In 2020, McDougald appeared in seven games and recorded 36 tackles, no interceptions, a fumble recovery and three passes defended.