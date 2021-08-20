Titans Release S Tedric Thompson & G Adam Coon From IR

The Tennessee Titans released S Tedric Thompson and G Adam Coon from injured reserve with injury settlements on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Thompson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract when Seattle released him in March after unsuccessfully shopping him in trade talks.

The Chiefs signed Thompson to a contract in 2020 but waived him midseason. Thompson was claimed by the Browns before being waived again.

Thompson signed with the Broncos last month before the team released him earlier this week. He signed with the Titans just a week ago before being placed on injured reserve.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 13 tackles and no interceptions.