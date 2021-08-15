Titans Release TE Gabe Holmes, Place LB B.J. Bello On IR

The Tennessee Titans announced Sunday that they’ve released TE Gabe Holmes and placed LB B.J. Bello on injured reserve.

The Titans also confirmed that they’ve signed TE Deon Yelder to a contract.

Holmes, 30, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of preseason, but was cut loose just a few weeks later.

Holmes had brief stints with the Seahawks, Ravens, and Cardinals before signing on with the Colts in 2019. He sat out the 2020 season.

The Dolphins signed Holmes last week, ut he was released soon after and just recently signed on with the Titans.

In 2018, Holmes appeared in eight games for the Cardinals but did not record any statistics.