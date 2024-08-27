Titans Releasing CB Caleb Farley

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans are releasing former first-round CB Caleb Farley as part of their cut down to 53 players.

Farley had injury issues going back to college and appeared in just 12 games, including missing the entire 2023 season, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Farley, 25, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He was in the final year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans declined his fifth-year option back in May.

In 2022, Farley appeared in nine games for the Titans and had 10 total tackles.