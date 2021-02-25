Titans Releasing WR Adam Humphries

The Tennessee Titans are releasing WR Adam Humphries on Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Humphries, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Clemson back in 2015. He later signed on with the Buccaneers and spent four years with the Buccaneers.

From there, Humphries signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Titans in 2019.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Humphries will free up $4,750,000 of available cap space while creating $5 million in dead money.

In 2020, Humphries appeared in seven games for the Titans and caught 23 passes for 228 yards receiving and two touchdowns.