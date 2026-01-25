Titans Request DC Interview With Falcons Assistant Mike Rutenberg

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Titans have requested an interview with Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

While new Titans HC Robert Saleh plans to call plays for the defense, he’s familiar with Rutenberg from multiple coaching stops in his past, including the Jets and Jaguars.

Rutenberg, 43, got his start in coaching as an intern with Washington in 2013, then moved to the college game for several years. He returned to the NFL as an assistant DB coach with the Jaguars in 2013 and held multiple roles in Jacksonville until 2019.

The 49ers hired him as a passing game specialist in 2020 before he joined the Jets as their LB coach in 2021. He took a defensive pass game coordinator role with the Falcons in 2025.