Titans Request Interview With Bills Director Of Player Personnel Terrance Gray

According to Jonathan Jones, the Titans have requested permission to interview Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for their GM vacancy.

He also interviewed with the Raiders and Chargers last year.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Titans’ GM vacancy so far:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Browns assistant GM Catherine Hickman (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

Gray began his executive career as the Chiefs’ player development and player Personnel from 2003-2005. From there, he spent 11 years as a college scout with the Vikings before joining the Bills in 2017 as director of college scouting.