Titans Request Interviews With 49ers Execs Ran Carthon & Adam Peters

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans have requested permission to interview 49ers executives Ran Carthon and Adam Peters for their general manager vacancy.

Both men have been seen as rising names for a while and drew interest during the last hiring cycle. As it stands, Tennessee is one of only two teams in the market for a new GM this offseason.

These are the first two candidates to be linked to the Titans.

Carthon, 41, had a brief playing career as a running back with the Colts and Lions from 2004 to 2006. He got his front office start with the Falcons in 2008 as a pro scout.

He joined the Rams in 2012 as their director of player personnel before leaving for his current job with the 49ers as the director of pro personnel in 2017.

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

Peters was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017. He was promoted to assistant general manager last year.