Titans Request Permission To Interview Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans have requested permission to interview Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce for their head coaching vacancy.

Pierce is seen as one of the leading candidates to get the full-time job in Las Vegas, but the Raiders still have to go through a full search and there have been reports owner Mark Davis wants to make a big-name hire.

Pierce is the third candidate to be linked to the Titans so far after they fired HC Mike Vrabel on Tuesday.

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Pierce, 45, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly high school in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023.

We’ll have more on the Titans coaching search as the news is available.