Titans Request To Interview Seahawks Executive Matt Berry For GM Vacancy

According to Jonathan Jones, the Titans have requested to interview Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry for their GM opening.

The following is a list of candidates for the Titans GM vacancy:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek (Requested)

(Requested) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry (Requested)

In 2008, Berry joined Seattle as a Southwest area scout, rising to national evaluator in 2014. In 2015, Berry was named director of national scouting, a role he served until his latest promotion. He currently serves as the senior director of player personnel.

From discussing the importance of day-three selections and undrafted free agents, to scouring every level of NCAA football for talent, Berry’s value on building relationships with players and schools is a metaphor for the player-first environment Carroll and John Schneider have built in Seattle. Berry also provided more insight into what the combine interview process looks like for the Seahawks.