Titans Restructure WR Robert Woods’ Contract

According to Field Yates, the Tennessee Titans have restructured WR Robert Woods‘ contract.

The Titans added an additional $2.6 million in cap space with the move, per Yates, which should help them get through the remainder of the season.

Woods, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods later signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams but was traded to the Titans ahead of the 2022 season. He stands to make base salaries of $5.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2022, Woods has appeared in 11 games for the Titans and caught 32 passes on 56 targets for 351 yards receiving (11.0 YPC) and one touchdown.