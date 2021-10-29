Titans Rule Out WR Julio Jones For Week 8

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that WR Julio Jones will be out for their Week 8 game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.
Indications were that Jones was trending this way after not participating in practice each of the past two days.
Jones, 32, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.
The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.
In 2021, Jones has appeared in five games for the Titans and caught 17 passes for 301 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!