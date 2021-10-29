Titans Rule Out WR Julio Jones For Week 8

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that WR Julio Jones will be out for their Week 8 game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.

Indications were that Jones was trending this way after not participating in practice each of the past two days.

Jones, 32, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in five games for the Titans and caught 17 passes for 301 yards receiving and no touchdowns.