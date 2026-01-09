Titans Schedule Interview With Mike McDaniel For HC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans have scheduled a head-coaching interview with former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for next Wednesday.

According to Pelissero, there has been “significant” interest in McDaniel since Miami made the decision to move on earlier this week.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Titans:

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

McDaniel will be one of the most intriguing coaches to watch in the coming weeks, as it’s possible he could land another head-coaching job or take one of the best offensive coordinator jobs available.

The Browns reportedly have interest in McDaniel for their head-coaching job and the Lions and Buccaneers have both mentioned as offensive coordinator options for him as well.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.