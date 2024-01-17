Titans Scheduling Second Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan For HC Vacancy

Dan Graziano reports the Titans are scheduling a second interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head coaching job.

The following is a full list of candidates currently being considered for the job:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Requested Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Second Interview) Panthers OC Thomas Brown (Requested Interview)

Graziano notes Callahan had a virtual interview with Tennessee last week and will have an in-person meeting with the organization.

Tennessee is wrapping up virtual interviews this week and cannot start in-person interviews until next week.

Callahan is also in the running for the Falcons, Panthers and Chargers’ head-coaching jobs.

Callahan, 39, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2023, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 16 in total points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.