Titans Sign 12 To Practice Squad Among Other Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced a series of roster moves, including the first wave of 12 practice squad signings and some shuffling of the back end of the roster.
After claiming S Julius Woods and OLB Ali Gaye, the Titans freed space by cutting OLB Rashad Weaver and TE Nick Vannett.
Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Abdullah Anderson
- C Corey Levin
- DB Tre Avery
- DB Anthony Kendall
- DE Khalid Duke
- DT Isaiah Iton
- DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
- WR Mason Kinsey
- WR Bryce Oliver
- RB Jabari Small
- G Cole Spencer
- T Leroy Watson
Weaver, 26, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans.
He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus.
In 2023, Weaver appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one pass defense.
