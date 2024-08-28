Titans Sign 12 To Practice Squad Among Other Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced a series of roster moves, including the first wave of 12 practice squad signings and some shuffling of the back end of the roster.

After claiming S Julius Woods and OLB Ali Gaye, the Titans freed space by cutting OLB Rashad Weaver and TE Nick Vannett.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

Weaver, 26, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus.

In 2023, Weaver appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one pass defense.