Titans Sign CB Keydrain Calligan

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed CB Keydrain Calligan to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the Titans have waived DB Alex Johnson from the practice squad.

Calligan, 23, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Louisiana following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived in July and caught on with the Seahawks before being among their final roster cuts.

The Colts signed Calligan to their practice squad in early September but released him a month later.

In his collegiate career, Calligan appeared in 45 games at Louisiana-Monroe, Jackson State and Southeastern Louisiana and recorded 103 total tackles, one sack and two interceptions.