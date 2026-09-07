Titans Sign DB Isaiah Oliver

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed DB Isaiah Oliver to the practice squad.

Wyatt adds the Titans cut DB Jerrick Reed from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Here’s an updated look at the Titans’ practice squad:

QB Hendon Hooker RB Kalel Mullings WR K.J. Osborne RB Michael Carter DE Jalyn Holmes DT Timmy Horne DB Jalen McMurray T Rasheed Miller WR Tyren Montgomery G Drew Moss TE Joel Wilson NT Laki Tasi (International) CB Shemar Bartholomew WR Xavier Restrepo LB Mohamoud Diabate DB Erick Hallett DB Isaiah Oliver

Oliver, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He finished his four-year, $4,636,643 rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022.

He caught on with the 49ers before being released in 2023. He later signed a one-year contract with the Jets for the 2024 season and returned on another one-year deal the following season. He finished the 2025 season on injured reserve.

From there, Oliver signed with the Cardinals this offseason but was let go shortly after roster cutdowns.

In 2025, Oliver appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 55 total tackles and three pass deflections.