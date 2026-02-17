Titans Sign DE Earnest Brown & OT Ryan Hayes

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed DE Earnest Brown and OT Ryan Hayes to contracts.

Brown, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.75 million rookie contract when Los Angeles waived him.

Since then, he’s bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. The Rams waived him again in January 2024 and he later caught on with the Buccaneers.

Dallas signed Brown to their active roster off Tampa Bay’s practice squad in January 2025 and he spent the past season on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In 2024, Brown appeared in three games for the Buccaneers.