Titans Sign DE Takk McKinley To PS, Promote CB Chris Jackson

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans promoted CB Chris Jackson to the active roster and signed DE Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad.

McKinley is working his way back from a torn Achilles but is still one of the best available pass rushers at this point.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

QB Logan Woodside WR Dez Fitzpatrick WR Mason Kinsey DL Larrell Murchison OL Xavier Newman OL Jordan Roos OL Andrew Rupcich DL Sam Okuayinonu DL Jayden Peevy DB Theo Jackson TE Thomas Odukoya (International) WR Josh Gordon TE Kevin Rader LB Jack Gibbens DB Nate Brooks OLB Gerri Green DE Takk McKinley

McKinley, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him.

The Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers from the Falcons but he failed a physical and was once again waived and later claimed by the 49ers before once again being waived with a failed physical designation. The Raiders finally claimed McKinley off waivers.

Following his stint with the Raiders, the Browns signed McKinley to a one-year deal last year.

In 2021, McKinley has appeared in 11 games for the Browns, totaling 18 total tackles including three tackles for loss. He’s also tallied 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2022 Free Agents list.