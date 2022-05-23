Titans Sign Fourth-Round TE Chig Okonkwo

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with their fourth-round draft selection, TE Chig Okonkwo.
This leaves the Titans with just two unsigned prospects from their 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|3
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|Signed
|3
|Malik Willis
|QB
|4
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Signed
|4
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Signed
|5
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Theo Jackson
|S
|Signed
|6
|Chance Campbell
|LB
|Signed
Okonkwo, 22, was a three-year starter at Maryland. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten during his senior year.
Okonkwo is projected to sign a four-year, $4,164,338 contract with a $504,338 signing bonus.
During his college career at Maryland, Okonkwo caught 77 passes for 717 yards receiving and eight touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 37 games.
