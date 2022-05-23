Titans Sign Fourth-Round TE Chig Okonkwo

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with their fourth-round draft selection, TE Chig Okonkwo.

This leaves the Titans with just two unsigned prospects from their 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Treylon Burks WR Signed 2 Roger McCreary CB 3 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Signed 3 Malik Willis QB 4 Hassan Haskins RB Signed 4 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Signed 5 Kyle Philips WR Signed 6 Theo Jackson S Signed 6 Chance Campbell LB Signed

Okonkwo, 22, was a three-year starter at Maryland. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten during his senior year.

Okonkwo is projected to sign a four-year, $4,164,338 contract with a $504,338 signing bonus.

During his college career at Maryland, Okonkwo caught 77 passes for 717 yards receiving and eight touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 37 games.