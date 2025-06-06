Titans Sign Fourth-Round WR Chimere Dike

The Tennessee Titans have signed fourth-round WR Chimere Dike to a rookie contract, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.
Tennessee now has just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|1
|Cam Ward
|QB
|Signed
|2
|52
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|EDGE
|3
|82
|Kevin Winston
|S
|Signed
|4
|103
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|Signed
|4
|120
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Signed
|4
|136
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Signed
|5
|167
|Jackson Slater
|G
|Signed
|6
|183
|Marcus Harris
|CB
|Signed
|6
|188
|Kalel Mullings
|RB
|Signed
Dike, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 94th-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Waukesha, Wisconsin. He committed to Wisconsin and transferred to Florida after four years, where he led the team in receptions in 2024.
The Titans used the No. 103 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Dike. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,298,912 contract with a $1,098,912 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Dike appeared in 57 games and recorded 139 receptions for 2,261 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!