Titans Sign Fourth-Round WR Chimere Dike

The Tennessee Titans have signed fourth-round WR Chimere Dike to a rookie contract, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Tennessee now has just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Cam Ward QB Signed 2 52 Oluwafemi Oladejo EDGE 3 82 Kevin Winston S Signed 4 103 Chimere Dike WR Signed 4 120 Gunnar Helm TE Signed 4 136 Elic Ayomanor WR Signed 5 167 Jackson Slater G Signed 6 183 Marcus Harris CB Signed 6 188 Kalel Mullings RB Signed

Dike, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 94th-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Waukesha, Wisconsin. He committed to Wisconsin and transferred to Florida after four years, where he led the team in receptions in 2024.

The Titans used the No. 103 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Dike. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,298,912 contract with a $1,098,912 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Dike appeared in 57 games and recorded 139 receptions for 2,261 yards and 11 touchdowns.