Titans Sign LB Raekwon McMillan To Practice Squad

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing veteran LB Raekwon McMillan to the practice squad.

He was with New England earlier this year until being cut loose.

McMillan, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders in 2020 as part of a pick swap.

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532, which included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season.

McMillan then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2021 and followed that up with a one-year extension in September despite tearing his ACL. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season before signing a one-year extension last year.

However, the Patriots cut him during the 2024 season.

In 2024, McMillan appeared in nine games for the Patriots and made four starts, recording 45 tackles and a pass defense.