Titans Sign OL Eric Smith To PS, Cut OLB Gerri Green

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed OL Eric Smith to their practice squad and released OLB Gerri Green from the unit.

Smith, 27, wound up signing with the Dolphins after going undrafted in the 2017 draft. Miami ended up releasing Smith before the start of the season and ended up catching on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

From there, Smith had stints with the Jets, Giants and Cowboys before signing on with the Cardinals last year. He returned to Arizona on a futures contract this past January but was released during the preseason.

Smith had a second stint with the Giants.

For his career, Smith has appeared in four total games.