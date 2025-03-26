Titans Sign QB Tim Boyle

The Tennessee Titans officially signed QB Tim Boyle to a contract on Wednesday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Boyle, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, Boyle had a stint with the Bears before joining the Jets last year. The Texans would later sign him to their practice squad. He later signed on with the Dolphins coming out of the preseason before making his way onto the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2024, Boyle appeared in two games for the Dolphins and once for the Giants, completing 54 percent of his passes for 276 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.