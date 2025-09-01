Titans Sign TE Drake Dabney

By
Tony Camino
-

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed TE Drake Dabney to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Titans have released DB Kendell Brooks from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at the Titans’ practice squad:

  1. WR Mason Kinsey
  2. WR Xavier Restrepo
  3. WR James Proche II
  4. QB Trevor Siemian
  5. OL Andrew Rupcich
  6. DT Isaiah Raikes
  7. DE Ali Gaye
  8. RB Jordan Mims
  9. DT Cam Horsley
  10. DE Carlos Watkins
  11. TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
  12. OL Corey Levin
  13. OL Clay Webb
  14. DB Sam Webb
  15. OT John Ojukwu
  16. DT Timmy Horne
  17. TE Drake Dabney

Dabney, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of TCU following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. 

In his collegiate career, Dabney appeared in 53 games at Baylor and TCU and caught 84 passes for 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns. 

