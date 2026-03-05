Titans Sign Two Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed exclusive rights free agents G Garrett Dellinger and DL C.J. Ravenell.

Ravenell, 25, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and spent the year on the practice squad before re-signing a futures deal after the season.

Ravenell was waived again last season and claimed by the Titans, where he remained for the whole year.

In 2025, Ravenell appeared in 14 games for the Titans and recorded six total tackles and a forced fumble.