Titans Sign Two To Practice Squad, Release One

Jim Wyatt reports the Titans have signed OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and TE Joel Wilson to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Titans have waived TE Drake Dabney from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Titans’ practice squad:

Wilson, 25, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He went on to sign with the Bills and was among the final roster cuts after training camp. Wilson re-signed to Buffalo’s practice squad but was released in November.

From there, he went on Green Bay’s practice squad and signed a futures contract after the 2023 season. The Packers released him after training camp in 2024 and he signed with the Giants’ practice squad before being released in early October.

Wilson signed with Chicago on a futures deal this offseason but was let go near the end of training camp.

Wilson is yet to appear in an NFL game.