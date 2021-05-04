Titans Sign WR Fred Brown

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve signed WR Fred Brown to a multi-year deal.

Brown, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi State back in 2017. He later signed on with the Colts, but lasted just a few months in Indianapolis.

Brown had a brief stint with the Rams before the Broncos signed him to a futures contract for the 2019 season. Since then, he’s been on and off of their roster.

For his career, Brown has appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and caught two passes for 21 yards receiving and no touchdowns.