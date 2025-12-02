Titans Sign WR Kristian Wilkerson

The Tennessee Titans have signed WR Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

In correspondence, the Titans have released LB Nate Lynn from the practice squad.

Wilkerson, 28, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason as a rookie and signed on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots signed him to a futures deal but waived him, at which point he was claimed by the Colts.

After being waived by the Colts, Wilkerson was picked up by the Raiders and bounced on and off their active roster over the past three years. The Raiders released him in May 2025 after signing him to a futures deal, and he caught on with the Bills.

He bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad and was released in November before joining the Titans’ practice squad for a week.

In 2024, Wilkerson appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown.