Titans Sign WR Matt Landers, Cut WR Colton Dowell

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Matt Landers to a contract and placed WR Colton Dowell on waivers in a corresponding move.

Landers, 25, played at Georgia and Toledo before transferring back to the SEC for his senior year at Arkansas. He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Landers was waived by the team coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He would later have brief stints with the Panthers and Browns before being claimed by the Patriots last year.

Landers spent a few months on the Patriots’ practice squad before being cut loose.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Landers appeared in 46 games and caught 79 passes for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns.