Titans Signed C Trey Hill To Futures Contract

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed C Trey Hill to a futures contract for the 2026 season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Hill, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He was among Cincinnati’s final roster cuts in 2024 and bounced on and off their practice squad.

The Packers signed him to a futures deal in 2025 but released him coming out of the preseason. After a month, he caught on with the Bears’ practice squad.

In 2024, Hill appeared in one game for the Bengals.