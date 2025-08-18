Titans Signed DT T.J. Smith

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed DT T.J. Smith to the roster.

The Titans had an opening on their 90-man roster.

Smith, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Arkansas back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers.

Los Angeles waived Smith coming out of the preseason and brought him back on a futures deal in 2021. He eventually signed on to the Vikings’ practice squad and bounced on and off their roster for a while.

After playing out a contract with the Vikings, Smith signed with the Panthers in May of 2024. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Smith appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles and no sacks.