Titans Signing 16 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Tony Williams
-

The Tennessee Titans have signed 16 undrafted free-agents, according to Jim Wyatt.

The full list of players includes:

  1. RB Micah Bernard
  2. DT Philip Blidi
  3. OL Brendan Crenshaw-Dixon
  4. OLB Desmond Evans
  5. LB David Gbenda
  6. CB Jermari Harris
  7. DB Garnett Hollis, Jr.
  8. DL Cam Horsley
  9. DB Jalen Kimber
  10. DB Virgil Lemons
  11. DB Clarence Lewis
  12. DL Devonte O’Malley
  13. DL Isaiah Raikes
  14. WR Xavier Restrepo
  15. DB Davion Ross
  16. DB Jerrin Thompson

Restrepo, 23, was a two-year starter at Miami. He earned Third Team All-American honors in 2024 and First Team All-ACC honors in 2023-2024. 

It’s worth noting Restrepo was No. 1 overall pick QB Cam Ward’s top target with the Hurricanes a year ago.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow.

During his college career, Restrepo appeared in 53 games and recorded 200 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.22 YPC) and 21 touchdowns. 

