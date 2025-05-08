Titans Signing 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Tennessee Titans have signed 16 undrafted free-agents, according to Jim Wyatt.

The full list of players includes:

RB Micah Bernard DT Philip Blidi OL Brendan Crenshaw-Dixon OLB Desmond Evans LB David Gbenda CB Jermari Harris DB Garnett Hollis, Jr. DL Cam Horsley DB Jalen Kimber DB Virgil Lemons DB Clarence Lewis DL Devonte O’Malley DL Isaiah Raikes WR Xavier Restrepo DB Davion Ross DB Jerrin Thompson

Restrepo, 23, was a two-year starter at Miami. He earned Third Team All-American honors in 2024 and First Team All-ACC honors in 2023-2024.

It’s worth noting Restrepo was No. 1 overall pick QB Cam Ward’s top target with the Hurricanes a year ago.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow.

During his college career, Restrepo appeared in 53 games and recorded 200 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.22 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.