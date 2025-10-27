Titans Signing CB Micah Robinson Off Packers’ PS

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Titans are signing CB Micah Robinson to their 53-man roster off the Packers’ practice squad.

It’s worth noting Tennessee traded CB Roger McCreary earlier today to the Rams, creating a hole in their secondary.

Robinson, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He transferred to Tulane in 2024 after four years at Furman.

He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract but was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Tulane, Robinson appeared in 14 games and recorded 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, six pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.