Titans Signing DE Malik Herring To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Titans are signing DE Malik Herring to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Herring, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He spent his first year on the non-football injury list. Since then, Herring has made the roster in each of the subsequent seasons. The Chiefs re-singed him to a one-year deals last offseason.

Herring was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2025 when Kansas City re-signed him to a one-year deal.

In 2025, Herring appeared in two games for the Chiefs but didn’t record any stats.