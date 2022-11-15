Titans Signing DL Larrell Murchison To Multi-Year Deal

Turron Davenport reports that the Titans are signing DL Larrell Murchison to a multi-year contract. He will also now be part of the 53-man roster for the remainder of the season.

Murchison, 25, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of N.C. State in 2020 and has been on and off the team’s practice squad.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,572,241 million which included a signing bonus of $277,741.

In 2022, Murchison has appeared in three games for the Titans, recording one tackle.

We will have more details on Murchison as they become available.