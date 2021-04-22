Titans Signing DT Bruce Hector

The Tennessee Titans are signing DT Bruce Hector to a contract on Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Hector, 26, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2018. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster before being promoted to their active roster at the end of the year.

Philadelphia later traded him to the Cardinals in exchange for S Rudy Ford. However, he was among Arizona final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returned to the Eagles once clearing waivers.

From there, Hector was waived during training camp last year and was later claimed by the Panthers.

For his career, Hector has appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded two tackles and a half sack.