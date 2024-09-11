Titans Signing DT James Lynch To Active Roster, OLB Kyron Johnson To PS

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are signing DT James Lynch to their active roster and signing OLB Kyron Johnson to the practice squad.

Lynch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings out of Baylor back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,985,996 rookie contract with the Vikings that included a $690,996 signing bonus.

Lynch was entering the final year of the deal and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he tore his ACL in 2023. Minnesota re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2024 but cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Lynch appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and made two starts, recording 20 tackles.