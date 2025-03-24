Titans Signing K Joey Slye

Ian Rapoport reports that per his agent, the Titans have signed K Joey Slye to a contract for 2025.

Slye, 28, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Texans as an injury replacement. He also had a stint with the 49ers in the same capacity. Washington then signed him to be their primary kicker after they released K Dustin Hopkins.

Slye returned on one-year contracts for two seasons. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars but was cut a month later, at which point he signed with the Patriots for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Slye appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and converted 26 of 33 field goal attempts and 25 of 26 extra point tries.