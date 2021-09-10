Titans Sign K Michael Badgley To PS, Release OL Christian DiLauro

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are signing K Michael Badgley to their practice squad on Friday and released OL Christian DiLauro from the unit.

Badgely, 26, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker.

This past offseason, Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

In 2020, Badgley played in 16 games making 24 of 33 field goal attempts.