Titans Signing LB Luke Gifford To Two-Year, $5 Million Deal

Todd Archer reports that the Titans are signing LB Luke Gifford to a two-year deal, worth up to $5 million.

Gifford, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cowboys.

Gifford made the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later placed on injured reserve in December with a fractured arm. He was set to be a restricted free agent, but the Cowboys declined to tender him a contract.

In 2022, Gifford appeared 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.