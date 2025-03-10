Titans Signing LT Dan Moore To Four-Year, $82M Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the Titans are signing former Steelers LT Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed and $30 million in the first year.

Moore, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Texas A&M back in 2021.

Moore has started in every game he has appeared in for the Steelers over the past four seasons, totaling 66 games.

He just finished out his four-year, $4,177,900 rookie deal with the team and is testing the open market for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Moore appeared and started in 17 games for the Steelers.